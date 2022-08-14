Independence Day 2022: India will celebrate its 75th Independence Day on August 15, 2022. Ahead of this year’s Independence Day, the government launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign for celebrations across the Union Territory from August 11 to August 17, 2022. As citizens play the most important role in shaping the status of the country; education is responsible for shaping a person. Therefore, education can be termed the “backbone of any country.”Also Read - ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 69,100k; Apply For 108 Posts From August 19

Education plays a crucial role in technological developments and imparts various skills, values, and awareness. Thus, education plays a major role in raising and spreading awareness about the concept of — “Independence”. Also Read - Bihar Police CSBC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 76 Prohibition Constables Posts at csbc.bih.nic.in| Details Inside

Below are some of the thoughts of our National Leaders on the Country’s education and its system.

Check Independence Day Quotes Here

Lala Lajpat Rai: “If I had the power to influence Indian journals, I would have the following headlines printed in bold letters on the first page: Milk for the infants , Food for the adults and Education for all.” Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit: “Education is not merely a means for earning a living or an instrument for the acquisition of wealth. It is an initiation into life of spirit, a training of the human soul in the pursuit of truth and the practice of virtue.” BR Ambedkar: “The backward classes have come to realize that after all education is the greatest material benefit for which they can fight. We may forego material benefits, we may forego material benefits of civilization, but we cannot forego our right and opportunities to reap the benefit of the highest education to the fullest extent. That the importance of this question from the point of view of the backward classes who have just realized that without education their existence is not safe.” Jawaharlal Nehru: “Ignorance is always afraid of change.” Chandra Shekhar Azad: “Don’t see others doing better than you, beat your own records every day because success is a fight between you and yourself.” Bhagat Singh: “It is easy to kill individuals, but you cannot kill the ideas. Great empires crumbled, while the ideas survived.”

As we celebrate the 75th Independence Day, we remember the glorious sacrifice of our freedom fighters with a hand on our hearts and promise to maintain the spirit of brotherhood and peace in the nation. India.com wishes ever citizen- A happy Independence Day. Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 37 Posts Till Sept 1| Check Salary, Application Link Here