Independence Day 2022: India is celebrating its 75 years of Independence today, August 15, 2022. On this Independence day, India.com has compiled a list of jobs that you can apply for and serve the country. From SSC's vacancies for Sub Inspector positions to the Indian Coast Guard's recruitment for Assistant Commandant posts, and many more — here's a list of government jobs available. Candidates can check the important dates, registration process, salary, eligibility criteria, and other details.

Here’s a list of government jobs, with an ongoing registration process.

SSC CPO SI Recruitment 2022

SSC CPO Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Sub Inspector under Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in. The registration process has started on Wednesday, August 10. For more details about Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE

Name of Post: Sub Inspector posts under Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces(CAPF) Official Website: ssc.nic.in Deadline: August 30, 2022

BSF Recruitment 2022

BSF Recruitment 2022: The Border Security Force(BSF) has invited applications from male and female Indian citizens to apply for the Assistant Sub Inspector(Stenographer) and Head Constable(Ministerial) posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the positions by visiting the official website of BSF at rectt.bsf.gov.in. The last date to fill up the application form is September 06, 2022. For more details about Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE

Name of Post: Assistant Sub Inspector(Stenographer) and Head Constable(Ministerial) posts Official Website: rectt.bsf.gov.in Deadline: September 06, 2022.

ITBP Recruitment 2022

ITBP AC Recruitment 2022: Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Commandant (Transport) Group 'A' Gazetted (Non-Ministerial) posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. "The vacancies are tentative and may vary due to administrative reasons. Any change in the number of vacancies will be intimated through ITBP recruitment website i.e. www.recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in," reads the official notification. For more details about Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE

Name of Post: Assistant Commandant (Transport) Group ‘A’ Gazetted (Non-Ministerial) posts. Official Website: recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. Deadline: September 09, 2022.

ICG AC Recruitment 2022

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) AC Recruitment 2022: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is hiring male and female candidates for various branches as Assistant Commandant (Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officer). Interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of ICG at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. A total of 71 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.