Independence Day 2026: Best August 15 long and short speech ideas for students in English

India will mark its 80th Independence Day on August 15, 2026, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the celebrations from the historic Red Fort in Delhi.

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Independence Day 2026: Best August 15 long and short speech ideas for students in English

Independence Day 2026: India will mark its 80th Independence Day on August 15, 2026, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the celebrations from the historic Red Fort in Delhi. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi on August 10, 2026, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh stated that as 2026 marks 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’, the National Song that inspired millions during the freedom struggle will be sung from the ramparts of the Red Fort for the first time as a tribute to its enduring legacy.

‘Vande Mataram’ will be sung upon the Prime Minister’s arrival at the Red Fort. Thereafter, he will hoist the National Flag and deliver the customary address to the Nation. The celebrations this year will also commemorate Yuva Shakti, acknowledging the contribution of young India in building a Viksit Bharat by 2047, the Defence Secretary added.

The occasion marks India’s independence from British rule and is celebrated every year with patriotic spirit and enthusiasm across the nation. The celebration includes flag-hoisting events in schools, universities, government buildings, organisations, and communities where people come together to honour the freedom fighters who played a crucial role in India’s struggle for independence.

Events taking place on Independence Day include flag hoisting, patriotic singing performances, cultural activities, speeches, and more. The day reminds the citizens to cherish the sacrifices made by numerous freedom fighters and the importance of freedom, unity, and national pride. As the country prepares for the celebrations, streets, markets and public spaces are often decorated in the colours of the national flag, while people participate in events to mark the occasion.

Students often participate in Independence Day celebrations at schools and colleges by delivering speeches, presenting cultural programmes and taking part in flag-hoisting ceremonies. Here are simple short and long Independence Day speech ideas in English that students can use for school events.

Short Independence Day Speech in English

Good morning respected Principal, teachers and my dear friends.

Today, we have gathered here to celebrate India’s Independence Day. August 15 is a special day for every Indian as it reminds us of the sacrifices made by countless freedom fighters who fought bravely for the country’s freedom.

We should always remember the contributions of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and many other freedom fighters. Their courage and determination continue to inspire us.

Independence also comes with responsibility. As citizens, we should respect our country, follow the law, help others and work towards making India a better and stronger nation.

Let us take a pledge to stay united, respect one another and contribute positively to our country. The Nation will mark its 80th Independence Day on August 15, 2026, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the celebrations from the historic Red Fort in Delhi.

Jai Hind!

Long Independence Day Speech in English

Good morning to our respected Principal, teachers, parents, and my dear friends.

Today, we have gathered to celebrate one of the most significant days in the history of our country — Independence Day. Every year on August 15, Indians across the country come together to celebrate the freedom that our nation achieved after a long and difficult struggle against British rule.

India’s freedom was not achieved overnight. Generations of Indians participated in the freedom movement and made enormous sacrifices for the country. Many freedom fighters gave up their comfort, careers and even their lives for the dream of an independent India. Their courage, determination and love for the nation continue to inspire us even today.

Mahatma Gandhi showed the power of non-violence and truth, while leaders such as Subhas Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru and many others played important roles in India’s freedom struggle. Along with these well-known leaders, thousands of ordinary citizens also contributed to the movement and fought for the country’s independence.