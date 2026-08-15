Independence Day 2026 Quiz: Can you answer these questions related to August 15

India is celebrating its 80th Independence Day. Independence Day is a celebration of India’s freedom, unity and rich heritage. It is a day to remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and honour their courage and dedication to the nation. The occasion also reminds us of our responsibility as citizens to uphold the values of peace, unity and patriotism and contribute towards building a better and stronger India.
On the occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people. PM Modi also paid tributes to the countless freedom fighters whose courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment ensured the end of colonial rule. Sharing a post on X, PM Modi tweeted,” Warm greetings on the occasion of Independence Day. We remember with gratitude the countless freedom fighters whose courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment ensured the end of colonial rule. Their dreams continue to inspire us as we work together to build a Viksit Bharat.”
“Powered by 140 crore Indians, our nation is scaling new heights of progress across different sectors. May this journey keep progressing at an even greater pace in the times to come,” the post further reads.
Independence Day is celebrated with great enthusiasm in schools, colleges, offices and everywhere across India every year on August 15. Schools organise flag-hoisting ceremonies, cultural programmes, patriotic songs, dances, speeches and competitions to mark the occasion. Students often dress in traditional or patriotic colours and take part in special activities to remember the sacrifices of freedom fighters. Teachers also explain the importance of Independence Day and encourage students to respect the country and contribute to its progress.
On this occasion, India.com brings you an Independence Day quiz for all our readers and aspiring students. Let’s celebrate India’s Independence Day by knowing it better. Can you answer these Independence Day quiz questions?
When does India celebrate Independence Day every year?
A) August 15
B) January 26
C) October 2
D) November 14
In which year did India gain independence from British rule?
A) 1945
B) 1947
C) 1950
D) 1952
Who was India’s first Prime Minister after independence?
A) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
B) Rajendra Prasad
C) Jawaharlal Nehru
D) Mahatma Gandhi
Where does the Prime Minister traditionally hoist the national flag on Independence Day?
A) India Gate
B) Red Fort
C) Parliament House
D) Rashtrapati Bhavan
Who designed the Indian national flag?
A) Pingali Venkayya
B) Rabindranath Tagore
C) B. R. Ambedkar
D) Subhas Chandra Bose
What is the national anthem of India?
A) Vande Mataram
B) Sare Jahan Se Achha
C) Jana Gana Mana
D) Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon
Who wrote India’s national anthem, Jana Gana Mana?
A) Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay
B) Rabindranath Tagore
C) Sarojini Naidu
D) Muhammad Iqbal
What is the national song of India?
A) Jana Gana Mana
B) Vande Mataram
C) Sare Jahan Se Achha
D) Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon
Who wrote Vande Mataram?
A) Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay
B) Rabindranath Tagore
C) Mahatma Gandhi
D) Jawaharlal Nehru
How many spokes are there in the Ashoka Chakra?
A) 12
B) 18
C) 24
D) 36
What is the colour of the Ashoka Chakra?
A) Green
B) Navy Blue
C) Saffron
D) White
Who popularised the slogan “Jai Hind”?
A) Subhas Chandra Bose
B) Mahatma Gandhi
C) Bhagat Singh
D) Bal Gangadhar Tilak
Who is popularly known as the Father of the Nation in India?
A) Jawaharlal Nehru
B) Mahatma Gandhi
C) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
D) Subhas Chandra Bose
Which movement was launched by Mahatma Gandhi in 1942?
A) Non-Cooperation Movement
B) Civil Disobedience Movement
C) Quit India Movement
D) Swadeshi Movement
What was the name of Jawaharlal Nehru’s famous speech delivered on the eve of independence?
A) Tryst with Destiny
B) Do or Die
C) Give Me Blood
D) Inquilab Zindabad
When is Republic Day celebrated in India?
A) January 26
B) August 15
C) October 2
D) November 26
What does the saffron colour in the Indian flag represent?
A) Courage and sacrifice
B) Peace and truth
C) Growth and fertility
D) Justice and law
What does the green colour in the Indian flag represent?
A) Courage and sacrifice
B) Peace and truth
C) Growth and fertility
D) Victory and power
Which historic monument is closely associated with India’s Independence Day celebrations?
A) Gateway of India
B) Red Fort
C) Charminar
D) Victoria Memorial
On which date did India officially become independent?
A) August 14, 1947
B) August 15, 1947
C) August 16, 1947
D) January 26, 1950
Who was known as Netaji? A) Bhagat Singh B) Subhas Chandra Bose C) Sardar Patel D) Bal Gangadhar Tilak
Which movement was associated with the slogan “Quit India”? A) Non-Cooperation Movement B) Quit India Movement C) Swadeshi Movement D) Civil Disobedience Movement
What is the national flower of India? A) Rose B) Lotus C) Sunflower D) Jasmine
What is the national bird of India? A) Peacock B) Sparrow C) Eagle D) Parrot
Which city is home to the Red Fort? A) Mumbai B) Kolkata C) New Delhi D) Jaipur
Who wrote the book ‘Discovery of India’? A) Mahatma Gandhi B) Jawaharlal Nehru C) B. R. Ambedkar D) Sardar Patel
Who is known as the “Nightingale of India”? A) Sarojini Naidu B) Annie Besant C) Vijayalakshmi Pandit D) Aruna Asaf Ali
Who founded the Indian National Army (INA)? A) Subhas Chandra Bose B) Mahatma Gandhi C) Jawaharlal Nehru D) Sardar Patel
What does the white colour in the Indian national flag represent? A) Wealth B) Peace and truth C) Strength D) Prosperity
Which newspaper was started by Mahatma Gandhi? A) Young India B) The Hindu C) Kesari D) Harijan Times