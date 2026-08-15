Independence Day 2026 Quiz: Can you answer these questions related to August 15

Independence Day is one of the most important national occasions in India. India.com brings you an Independence Day quiz to test how well you know August 15 and India’s journey to freedom.

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Red Fort ahead of Independence Day celebrations (IANS image)

India is celebrating its 80th Independence Day. Independence Day is a celebration of India’s freedom, unity and rich heritage. It is a day to remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and honour their courage and dedication to the nation. The occasion also reminds us of our responsibility as citizens to uphold the values of peace, unity and patriotism and contribute towards building a better and stronger India.

On the occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people. PM Modi also paid tributes to the countless freedom fighters whose courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment ensured the end of colonial rule. Sharing a post on X, PM Modi tweeted,” Warm greetings on the occasion of Independence Day. We remember with gratitude the countless freedom fighters whose courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment ensured the end of colonial rule. Their dreams continue to inspire us as we work together to build a Viksit Bharat.”

“Powered by 140 crore Indians, our nation is scaling new heights of progress across different sectors. May this journey keep progressing at an even greater pace in the times to come,” the post further reads.

Independence Day is celebrated with great enthusiasm in schools, colleges, offices and everywhere across India every year on August 15. Schools organise flag-hoisting ceremonies, cultural programmes, patriotic songs, dances, speeches and competitions to mark the occasion. Students often dress in traditional or patriotic colours and take part in special activities to remember the sacrifices of freedom fighters. Teachers also explain the importance of Independence Day and encourage students to respect the country and contribute to its progress.

On this occasion, brings you an Independence Day quiz for all our readers and aspiring students. Let’s celebrate India’s Independence Day by knowing it better. Can you answer these Independence Day quiz questions?