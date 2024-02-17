Home

Education

India-Canada Diplomatic Row: Student Visas Processed by Canada in Q4 of 2023 Dropped by 42%: Report

India-Canada Diplomatic Row: Student Visas Processed by Canada in Q4 of 2023 Dropped by 42%: Report

In an unexpected turn of events, diplomatic relations between India and Canada are facing a significant strain, raising concerns about the future of the bilateral partnership. Earlier, tensions flared

India Canada Row

In an unexpected turn of events, diplomatic relations between India and Canada are facing a significant strain, raising concerns about the future of the bilateral partnership. Earlier, tensions flared between India and Canada after the two nations with Canada accusing India of killing Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey last year and the latter denying the charge as “absurd” and “motivated”. Meanwhile, the expulsion of 41 Canadian diplomats from India during the peak of the diplomatic tensions between the two nations last year has resulted in an unexpected aftermath.

Trending Now

In the final quarter of 2023, Canada experienced a significant decrease of nearly 42 per cent in the number of Indian student permit applications finalized compared to the October-December 2022 period, as indicated by the latest data sourced from the Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) portal, IndianExpress reported.

You may like to read

In the October-December 2023 period, Canada processed just 69,203 permit applications from Indian students, a notable decline from the 1.19 lakh applications processed during the corresponding period in 2022. This represents a significant decrease. Furthermore, the total number of permits finalized by Canadian authorities for Indian students dropped from 363,000 in 2022 to 307,000 in 2023, marking a 15 percent decrease over the year. Canada issues study permits to international students for programs that last at least six months, with the majority of permits held by students enrolled in colleges and universities.

Earlier in January, in an effort to curb the impact of international students on housing and target institutional “bad actors,” Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced a cap on the number of student visas to be granted over the next two year. For 2024, the federal government aims to approve 3,60,000 undergraduate study permits, reducing the number by 35 per cent from 2023. This decision of the Canadian federal government will have a big impact on Indian students. Notably, Indians constitute the largest group of international students in Canada, receiving over 41 per cent of permits in 2022.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.