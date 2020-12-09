The Indian EXIM Bank is looking for fresh management candidates to fill the vacant posts of Management Trainee (MT). The candidates who are willing to apply for the post can check the official notification at eximbankindia.in. The candidates must note that the online registration will start on December 19, 2020 and the last date to apply for EXIM Bank MT recruitment 2020 is December 31, 2020. Also Read - AIIMS New Delhi Recruitment 2020: Notification Out for Jr. Medical Officer & Other Posts

The post of Management Trainee is available under the various departments of EXIM bank. It includes Corporate Loans and Advances, Project trade, Lines of Credit, Internal Credit Audit, Risk Management, Compliance, Treasury and Accounts, Law, International Trade and Finance, Industry, Country Risk analysis and Economic Research, Information Technology, Human Resource.

The candidates must note that out of the total vacancies, 27 vacancies are for unreserved category. The rest of the vacancies are segregated as per the reservation policy.

08 vacancies are for SC category, 04 for ST category, 16 for OBC- NCL and 05 vacancies for EWS category, as per the reserved position.

ELIGIBILITY:

The candidates should have MBA/PGDBA, with specialization in Finance or CA can apply for MT (Corporate Loans and Advances, Project trade, Lines of Credit, Internal Credit Audit, Risk Management, Compliance, Treasury and Accounts).

Those who have a graduate degree in Law can apply for Management Trainee (Law).

A graduation degree in Economics is necessary to submit an application for Management Trainee (International Trade and Finance, Industry, Country Risk analysis and Economic Research).

For MT(Information Technolgy): BE/ B.Tech in Computer Science/ Information Technology is required.

For Management Trainee (Human Resource): A post-graduation degree with diploma/ degree in HR can apply