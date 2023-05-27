Home

India GDS Post Recruitment 2023: Apply For 12828 Posts Till June 11. Class 10th Pass Eligible

India Post Recruitment 2023: India Post has released an important notification. Applications are to be submitted online at https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in/.

India GDS Post Recruitment 2023: Apply For 12828 Posts Till June 11. Class 10th Pass Eligible.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

India Post Recruitment 2023: India Post has released an important notification, inviting online applications from eligible applicants for engagement as Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) [Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)] in Branch Post Offices (BOs) created in the year 2023. Applications are to be submitted online at https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in/. A total of 12828 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date to apply is June 11, 2023. The application correction window will open on June 12 and will conclude on June 14, 2023. Read this article to know more about eligibility, the selection process, and other details.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Registration and submission of online applications by candidates: May 22 to June 11, 2023

Edit/Correction Window for Applicants: June 12 to June 14, 2023

India Post GDS Vacancy

Engagement as Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) [Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)] in Branch Post Offices (BOs): 12828 posts

India Post GDS Educational Qualification: Check Eligibility Criteria Here

Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS.

The applicant should have studied the local language i.e. (Name of Local language) at least up to Secondary standard [as compulsory or elective subjects].

India Post GDS Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted for engagement on the basis of a system generated merit list. For more details, refer to the recruitment notification shared below.

India Post GDS Job Notification PDF – Direct Link

How to Apply Online For India Post GDS?

Applications are to be submitted online only at https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in Applications received from any other mode shall not be entertained. Applicants who are exempted from payment of fees may apply online directly.

