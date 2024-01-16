Home

Education

India International Science Festival 2023 Starts On Wednesday, Here’s A Snapshot of Events

India International Science Festival 2023 Starts On Wednesday, Here’s A Snapshot of Events

The aim of this science festival is to celebrate the achievements of India in the frontier areas of science and technology.

The central theme of IISF 2023 is “Science and Technology Public Outreach in Amrit Kaal”.

IISF 2023: The India International Science Festival (IISF) 2023 is set to begin on Wednesday. The preparations are in full swing. The mega science festival will start on January 17 and will end on January 20. The Department of Science and Technology (DST), Govt. of India is organizing the 9th edition of IISF and its autonomous organization National Innovation Foundation-India is the coordination and implementation body of IISF 2023. The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) institutes Regional Centre for Biotechnology (RCB) – Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI) located in Faridabad (Haryana) is the host institute of the grand event.

Trending Now

The aim of this science festival is to celebrate the achievements of India in the frontier areas of science and technology. The festival also aims to acknowledge the achievements of science enthusiasts and inculcate scientific temperament among young students and spread the same among Indian citizens. The central theme of IISF 2023 is “Science and Technology Public Outreach in Amrit Kaal”.

You may like to read

This time, 22 countries are participating in IISF 2023. These include the Argentine Republic, the Republic of Armenia, the Commonwealth of Australia, the Kingdom of Cambodia, the French Republic, the Federal Republic of Germany, the Republic of Indonesia, Japan, Republic of Kenya, Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Malaysia, Republic of the Union of Myanmar, Republic of Namibia, Republic of the Philippines, Republic of Rwanda, Republic of Singapore, Republic of South Africa, Kingdom of Thailand, United Kingdom, United States of America (USA), Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and Republic of Zimbabwe.

ABOUT IISF 2023: India International Science Festival

The following events are planned for all four days of the IISF 2023. Twelve events are planned for 17 January. These include Student Science Village, Face to Face of New Frontiers of Science & Technology, Science Through Games & Toys, Students Innovation Festival – Space Hackathon, State S&T Ministers and Centre and States S & T Secretaries and Officials Conclave, Education for Aspiring India – National Science Teachers Workshop, Young Scientists Conference, New Age Technology Show, National Social Organisations and Institutions Meet (NSOIM); Science, Technology, and Innovation Exhibition; Start-up, Technology and Innovation B to B Meet.

Thirteen events are planned for 18 January. These include Student Science Village, Vigyanika-Science Literature Festival, Science through Games & Toys, Students Innovation Festival – Space Hackathon, State S&T Ministers and Centre and States S&T Secretaries and Officials Conclave, Education for Aspiring India – National Science Teachers Workshop, Young Scientists Conference, New Age Technology Show, National Social Organisations and Institutions Meet, Science, Technology, and Innovation Exhibition, Start-up, Technology, and Innovation B to B Meet, IISF Challenge, and Science & Technology Media and Communicators Conclave.

Eleven events will take place on 19 January. These include the Student Science Festival, Vigyanika – Science Literature Festival, Science through Games & Toys, Students Innovation Festival – Space Hackathon, Education for Aspiring India – National Science Teachers Workshop, Young Scientists Conference, New Age Technology Show, National Social Organisations and Institutions Meet; Science, Technology, and Innovation Exhibition, Start-up, Technology, and Innovation B to B Meet, and Science & Technology Media and Communicators Conclave.

On the last day, 20 January, eight events will be held. These include Student Science Village, Science through Games & Toys, Education for Aspiring India – National Science Teachers Workshop, Young Scientists Conference, New Age Technology Show; Science, Technology, and Innovation Exhibition; Start-up, Technology, and Innovation B to B Meet, and Face to Face with New Frontiers of Science and Technology.

IISF has been organised since 2015 and the IISF 2023 is the ninth edition of the series. In this edition, a total of 17 events have been scheduled. IISF organises a series of outreach events in R&D institutes, labs and schools for around one month to create awareness among different stakeholders in society.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.