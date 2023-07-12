Home

Education

India ‘Number One Priority’ Recruitment Market For American Universities And Colleges

India ‘Number One Priority’ Recruitment Market For American Universities And Colleges

The report is based on responses obtained from 527 US higher educational institutes.

India is the “number one priority” recruitment market in the USA for both undergraduate and graduate programs in 2023. (Representational image: pixabay)

American Universities And Colleges: According to a report released by the International Educational Exchange (IIE), India is the “number one priority” recruitment market in the USA for both undergraduate and graduate programs in 2023 with 77 percent of them focusing on recruiting students at the graduate level and 57 percent recruited from the undergraduate level.

Trending Now

The report is based on responses obtained from 527 US higher educational institutes recorded between April 27 and May 19, 2023.

You may like to read

Meanwhile, it is also being said that though China is still a top priority for many American institutes of higher education, the report found that the focus has now shifted towards attracting students from other markets, especially India.

Research conducted by the Council of Graduate Schools (CGS) corresponds with the findings that indicated that Indian students are driving applications and enrolment growth in the USA at the graduate level.

At the undergraduate level, the report says that the other top priority markets after India were Vietnam (48 percent), South Korea (41 percent), Brazil (40 percent), and China (39 percent) while at the graduate level, China ranked 2nd, with fewer mentions (42 percent) compared to India.

China was the topmost country sending its students to the USA for higher education, dominating 30.5 percent of the share of all international students in the country in 2021-2022. However, Indian enrolments recorded a year-over-year leap of 18.9 percent.

Increased Indian applications for graduate programs recorded by CGS research, topped with IIE’s recent report likely suggest that the proportion of Indian students in American higher education will grow in the next couple of years from the 21 percent recorded in 2021-22.

(With inputs from newindiaabroad.com)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES