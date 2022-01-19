India Post Bihar GDS Result 2021: India Post, Bihar Postal Circle has declared released the result for GDS Post along with the Bihar GDS Scores. Note, the Selection list of Gramin Dak Sevak for Bihar circle Cycle III has also been declared on its official website. Those candidates who have appeared in the examination can download the India Post GDS Result by visiting the official website of India Post, appost.in.Also Read - ICMR NIN Recruitment 2022: Registration Begins For These Posts on main.icmr.nic.in | Apply Before This Date

India Post Bihar GDS Result 2021: How to Download

Visit the official website of India Post, appost.in.

Now visit the Result Released Section available on the homepage.

Section available on the homepage. Click on the ‘ Bihar (1940 Posts) ‘ option.

‘ option. A new PDF will open.

Scroll the PDF to check your name.

Save, Download the Bihar GDS Result and take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can download the Bihar GDS Result from the direct link given below.

Here’s the Direct Link to Download Bihar GDS Result

According to the Bihar Post Office Result Notice, a total of 1927 candidates have been selected whereas 12 candidates are put on hold. Note, the Bihar Post Office GDS recruitment exam was held to fill 1940 vacancies. Candidates will be hired for the various posts including that of Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM), and Dav Sevak.