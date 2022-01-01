India Post UP GDS Result 2021: India Post has released the results of the 2021 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) recruitment for Uttar Pradesh circle Cycle III. The candidates who had registered for the post can check their results on the official website indiapost.gov.in.Also Read - Bihar Post Office Recruitment 2021: Vacancies For Various Posts Announced in India Post, Salary Upto Rs 81,000 | Check Details Here

As per the official notification, over 4259 candidates have been shortlisted for a total of 4264 offered vacancies in the India Post UP circle for various posts including Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dak Sevak. However, the candidates must note that the result of 5 of them are withheld as per competent authority orders.

In the official notification, the India Post said that the selection is based on the merit of the candidates with reference to the post applied. The notification also added that the selection is subject to verification of original certificates and acceptance by the respective Recruiting Authority only.

The merit list that has been released contains the Registration Number and name of the selected candidate with the percentage scored in the GDS exam and the allotted post.

India Post UP GDS Result 2021: How to download score

Go to the official website of India Post– indiapost.gov.in.

Click on the notice that reads ‘India Post UP GDS Result 2021’ flashing on the homepage.

A PDF will be opened.

Now, you can download India Post UP GDS Result 2021 and save it for future use.

The selection is subject to verification of original certificates and acceptance by the respective Recruiting Authority only.

The results for the rest of the postal circles including West Bengal, Bihar, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Delhi can be expected in the coming weeks.