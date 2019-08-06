India Post GDS Recruitment 2019: India Post has invited the online application for recruitment in more than 10,000 positions of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) in the post circles of Bihar, Assam, Punjab, Gujarat, Kerala and Karnataka.

Interested candidates can apply for the India Post Recruitment 2019 by visiting the official website at www.appost.in from August 5 to September 4, 2019. A total of 10,066 vacancies are available in the post circles.

Vacancy Details:

Assam- 919 Post

Bihar- 1063 Posts

Gujarat- 2510 Posts

Karnataka- 2637 Posts

Kerala- 2086 Posts

Punjab- 851 Posts

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates should have passed Class 10 exam from any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India or its equivalent with a qualification in Maths and English as compulsory or elective subjects. They should also have studied their local language at least up to Class 10.

Candidates will also be required to attain a Basic Computer Training Course Certificate of at least 60 days duration from any Computer Training Institute.

The minimum age required for application is 18 years, while the maximum age limit for the same is 40 years.

Pay Scale:

BPM – Minimum TRCA for 4 Hours/Level 1 in TRCA slab – Rs 12,000/- Rs 14,500/-

ABPM/Dak Sevak – Minimum TRCA for 5 Hours/Level 2 in TRCA slab – Rs 10,000/- Rs 12,000/-