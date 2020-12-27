India Post GDS Recruitment 2020: The India Post (Post of India) has invited applications for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak for Karnataka Postal Circle and Gujarat Postal Circle. Also Read - Students Still Pissed? After Mann Ki Baat, All of PM Modi's Videos Are Getting Massively Disliked on YouTube

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for India Post Recruitment 2021 from 21 December, 2020 to 20 January, 2021 on the official website indiapost.gov.in or appost.in. Also Read - What is Common Eligibility Test? 10 Points on How it Will Change Recruitment Process

A total of 4,269 vacancies are available under Cycle 3 for the post of Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak. Also Read - Union Cabinet Approves to Set up National Recruitment Agency For Common Eligibility Test in Government Jobs

Check official notification here

Direct link to apply online

Eligibility

Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of Gramin Dak Sevaks.

The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to 10th Class.

Salary

Minimum TRCA for 4 Hours/Level 1 in TRCA Slab

BPM – Rs 12,000/-

ABPM/Dak Sevak – Rs 10,000/-

Minimum TRCA for 5 Hours/Level 2 in TRCA Slab

BPM – Rs 14,500/-

ABPM/Dak Sevak – Rs 12,000/-

Age Limit

18 to 40 years (Age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms ; there will no age relaxation for EWS Category)

Selection Procedure

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Merit List.

How to Apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2020?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post through online mode through official website by following steps:

1. Registration Initially candidate has to register in the Registration module once per cycle and obtain unique registration number

2. Fee Payment UR/OBC/EWS Male/Trans-man need to make fee payment. In Case of online payment, if no confirmation is received after the deduction of amount from candidate’s bank account, candidates can await upto 72 Hours for settlement.

Offline payments can be made at any Head Post Office.

3. Apply Online, then fill application, upload documents and submit post preferences. Preview and take print out.

Application Fee

UR/OBC/EWS Male/Transman – Rs 100/-

SC/ST/Female/Transwoman/PWD – No Fee