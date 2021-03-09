India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 Alert: The India Post has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) for Chandigarh Postal Circle. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the posts online by visiting the official website cgpost.gov.in. The candidates are advised to apply before April 7 as it is the last date to apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2021. Also Read - India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1421 Posts in Kerala At indiapost.gov.in

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Commencement of submission of online application: March 8, 2021

Last date for submission of application: April 7, 2021

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Gramin Dak Sevak – 1137 Posts

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 Posting location: Chandigarh Postal Circle

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 must pass class 10 at least. The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to the 10th standard.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The candidates applying for India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 must be between 18 to 40 years of age (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms).

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Selection process

However, the selection process for India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 will be made as per the automatically generated merit list as per the rules based on the candidates online submitted applications.