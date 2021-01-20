New Delhi: The India Post (Post of India) will close the applications for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak for Karnataka Postal Circle and Gujarat Postal Circle on Wednesday. The application process for 4,269 posts began on December 21, 2020 and will be ending today on January 20, 2021. Those candidates who are interested in the positions and haven’t applied yet can directly visit India Post’s official website indiapost.gov.in or appost.in and apply. Also Read - This Company is Paying its Employees ₹ 4 Lakhs for Just Wearing Slippers 12 Hrs a Day

This recruitment drive will fill up total 1826 positions in Gujarat and 2443 positions in Karnataka under Cycle 3 for the post of Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak. Also Read - Kanpur Post Office Releases Stamps Of Gangsters Chhota Rajan, Munna Bajrangi; Probe Underway

Eligibility Criteria and age limit for the posts: Also Read - Post Office Savings: Minimum Balance of Rs 500 Must From Dec 12, Fine For Non-maintenance | All You Need to Know

Interested candidates willing to apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 must have passed 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, must have compulsory knowledge local language and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education. Meanwhile, an applicant should be of the age 18 to 40 years (Age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms ; there will no age relaxation for EWS Category).

Application Fees for the posts:

Candidates belonging to OC/OBC/EWS Male / trans-man category will have to Rs 100/- as application fees and an applicant can also pay the fee through online mode of payment using the URL provided in the Home page.

Salary scale:

Minimum TRCA for 4 Hours/Level 1 in TRCA Slab

BPM – Rs 12,000/-

ABPM/Dak Sevak – Rs 10,000/-

Minimum TRCA for 5 Hours/Level 2 in TRCA Slab

BPM – Rs 14,500/-

ABPM/Dak Sevak – Rs 12,000/-

Here are the steps to apply:

Stage 1. Registration Initially candidate has to register in the Registration module once per cycle and obtain unique registration number

Stage 2. Fee Payment UR/OBC/EWS Male/Trans-man need to make fee payment. In Case of online payment, if no confirmation is received after the deduction of amount from candidate’s bank account, candidates can await upto 72 Hours for settlement.

Offline payments can be made at any Head Post Office. List of Post Offices

Stage 3. Apply Online Step 1 . Fill Application. Step 2 . Upload documents. Step 3 . Submit Post preferences. Preview and take print out.Completion of these three steps will only be treated as submission of application.

For further details visit Indiapost.gov.in