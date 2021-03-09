New Delhi: India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: India Post has invited candidates to apply for Gramin Dak Sevak posts for the Chhattisgarh circle. The candidates who are eligible and interested in the post can apply online through the official site of India Post on indiapost.gov.in. The Job Profile of Branch Post Master will include managing affairs of Branch Post Office, India Posts Payments Bank (IPPB) Also Read - India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1421 Posts in Kerala At indiapost.gov.in

The last date to apply for the post is till April 7. 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 1137 posts in the organization.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned all the important details below:

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Opening date of application: March 8, 2021

Closing date of application: April 7, 2021

The candidates should have a Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, the local language, and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education.

The minimum and maximum age for the purpose of engagement to GDS posts shall be 18 and 40 years respectively.

Candidates who will apply for the post will have to pay Rs 100/- as application fees if belonging to y OC/OBC/EWS Male / trans-man category. The applicant can also pay the fee through the online mode of payment using the URL provided in the Home page.