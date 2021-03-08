New Delhi: The India Post has invited candidates to apply for Gramin Dak Sevak posts for the Kerala circle. The candidates who are eligible can apply in the post through the official website of India post i.e. indiapost.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1421 posts in the organization. The last date to apply for the post is till April 7, 2021. Also Read - India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Class 10th-Passed Candidates Can Apply For 233 Gramin Dak Sevaks Posts in Delhi Circle, Applications to Close in 3 Days | DIRECT LINK to Apply

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned all the important details here:

Opening date of application: March 8, 2021

Closing date of application: April 7, 2021

The Job Profile of Branch Post Master will include managing affairs of Branch Post Office, India Posts Payments Bank (IPPB), and ensuring uninterrupted counter operation during the prescribed working hours.

The candidates should have a Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education.

The minimum and maximum of age for the purpose of engagement to GDS posts shall be 18 and 40 years respectively.

Selection will be made as per the automatically generated merit list as per the rules based on the candidates’ online submitted applications. Candidates having both marks and grades in the marks list have to apply with marks only. In case any candidates apply with grades only his application liable for disqualification.