India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Application Window For 30,000 GDS Posts Closes Today, How To Apply At indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: The online application window for Gramin Dak Sevak recruitment will be closed today. Candidates can apply at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in by paying an application fee of Rs 100.

The last date for GDS application form submission is August 23.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: The online application window for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment will be closed today, August 23 by the Department of Posts under the Ministry of Communications. Candidates who are eligible for the posts can take part in this recruitment drive through the official website at www.indiapostgdsonline.gov.in by filling up the application forms. It is important to note that the mega recruitment drive is conducted to fill up a total of 30,041 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) vacancies at India Post. The recruitment drive aims to recruit aspirants for Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevaks posts. In addition to that, applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms as a window to edit these forms will be provided from August 24 to August 26.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 100 at the time of registrations. However, female candidates, trans-woman, Scheduled Castes (SC), and Scheduled Tribes (ST) category candidates have been exempted from fee payment.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit: Candidates applying for the GDS post must not exceed or be below the age of 18 to 40 years as on August 23, 2023.

Educational Qualification: To be eligible for the GDS post in any of the approved categories, applicants should have a passing certificate in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) and have qualified in the Secondary School Examination of Class 10 from any Board recognised by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories.

Candidates should further note that they must have studied their local language as compulsory or elective subjects at least up to Secondary standard.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Candidates are advised to visit the official portal of India Post at https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Apply Online’ link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Then, proceed with the application form and fill in the required details.

Step 4: Upload scanned copies of necessary documents, photographs, and signature as per the guidelines mentioned.

Step 5: Make the payment, if applicable, and submit.

Step 6: Download the page for future references.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Remuneration Structure

Aspirants appointed as Gramin Dak Sevaks for the Branch Postmaster (BPM) post might expect a salary between Rs 12,000 to Rs 29,380 monthly. Meanwhile, Assistant Branch Postmasters (ABPM) and Dak Sevaks employees can expect salaries ranging between Rs 10,000 to Rs 24,470.

For further related details and queries, candidates are advised to go to the official website at https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

