India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Application Window For Over 30,000 GDS Posts Open Till August 23

Indian Postal Circle has started the online application process for the recruitment of Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevaks. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website till August 23.

The last date to apply for the India Post vacancy 2023 is August 23.

The Indian Postal Circle has started the online application process for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). The recruitment is for the posts of Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevaks. Eligible candidates willing to apply can fill out the application form through the official website – https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. It is important to note that the last date for the submission of the application form and payment of fees is August 23. In addition to this, applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms from August 24 to August 26. The mega recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 30,041 vacancies.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

To apply for the post, applicants are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100. However, female candidates, trans-woman, and individuals belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), and Scheduled Tribes (ST) have been exempted from fee payment.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit: Candidates applying for the GDS post must be between 18 to 40 years of age as on August 23, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Applicants should have passed the Secondary School Examination of Class 10 with a passing certificate in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) from any Board recognized by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories. Furthermore, those applying for the GDS post in any of the approved categories should have studied their local language at least up to Secondary standard (as compulsory or elective subjects).

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official portal of India Post – https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Step 2: As you reach the homepage, click on ‘Apply Online’.

Step 3: Then, fill in the required details mentioned in the application form.

Step 4: Upload scanned copies of documents, photographs, and signatures as per the guidelines.

Step 5: Pay the application fee, if applicable, and hit the submit button.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further use.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Remuneration Structure

Candidates appointed as Gramin Dak Sevaks for the Branch Postmaster (BPM) post will receive a monthly salary between Rs. 12,000 to Rs 29,380. Meanwhile, those working as Assistant Branch Postmasters (ABPM) and Dak Sevaks will get salaries ranging between Rs 10,000 to Rs 24,470.

For additional queries, candidates are advised to go to the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

