India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Check Circle-Wise Vacancy, Last Date, Salary Here
India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates, who fulfill the eligibility criteria, can fill up the application form by visiting the official website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Indian Post is hiring eligible applicants for the posts of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) (Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevak. Interested candidates, who fulfill the eligibility criteria, can fill up the application form by visiting the official website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The last date for submission of the online application form is February 16. However, candidates will be given an opportunity to edit or modify their registration form between February 17 to February 19, 2023.
Only those applicants will be allowed to make corrections in the application form, whose completed online applications along-with payment of requisite fee (wherever applicable) have been received by the Department within the specified period.
India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 Overview
|Organization Name
|India Post
|Name of the Post
|Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS)
|Number of Vacant posts
|40889
|Mode of Application
|Online
|Registration/Application
Submission Start Date
|27 Jan to 16 Feb 2023
|Edit/Correction Window for
Applicant
|February 17 to February 19, 2023
|Official website
|indiapostgdsonline.gov.in
India Post GDS Vacancy
Through this recruitment drive, a total of 40889 vacancies will be filled in different circles. Check circle-wise vacancy here.
|Circle
|Number of Vacancies
|Andhra Pradesh
|2480
|Assam
|355
|Assam
|36
|Assam
|16
|Bihar
|1461
|Chattisgarh
|1593
|Delhi
|46
|Gujarat
|2017
|Haryana
|354
|HP
|603
|J&K
|300
|Jharkhand
|1590
|Karnataka
|3036
|Kerala
|2462
|MP
|1841
|Maharashtra
|94
|Maharashtra
|2414
|North Eastern
|201
|North Eastern
|395
|North Eastern
|209
|North Eastern
|118
|Odisha
|1382
|Punjab
|6
|Punjab
|760
|Rajasthan
|1684
|TN
|3167
|Telangana
|1266
|UP
|7987
|Uttarakhand
|889
|WB
|2001
|WB
|29
|WB
|54
|WB
|19
|WB
|24
India Post GDS Salary
EMOLUMENTS: Emoluments in the form of Time Related Continuity Allowance (TRCA) plus Dearness Allowance thereon are paid to the GDS. The applicable TRCA to different categories are as under: –
|Category
|TRCA Slab
|BPM
|Rs.12,000/- -29,380/-
|ABPM/Dak Sevak
|Rs.10,000/- -24,470/-
India Post GDS Application Fee
- A fee of Rs.100 is to be paid by the applicants for all posts notified in choice of Division. However, fee payment is exempted for all female applicants, SC/ST applicants, PwD applicants, and Transwomen applicants.
India Post GDS Online Application Link
India Post GDS Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here
- India Post GDS Educational Qualification Here: Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS.
- The applicant should have studied the local language i.e. (Name of Local language at least up to Secondary standard [as compulsory or elective subjects].
India Post GDS Age Limit
- Minimum age:18 years
- Maximum age:40 years
India Post GDS Selection Criteria
The applicants will be shortlisted for engagement on the basis of a system generated merit list. The Merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained/ conversion of Grades/Points to marks (as explained in sub paras- iii to ix below) in Secondary School Examination of 10th standard of approved Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals. Passing of all the subjects as per the respective approved board norms is mandatory. For more details, refer to the recruitment notification shared below.
India Post GDS Job Notification PDF
How to Apply Online For India Post GDS?
The application can be submitted online only at www.indiapostgdsonline.in. Applications received from any other mode shall not be entertained. For more details, refer to the notification shared above.
