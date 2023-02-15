Home

Education

India Post GDS Jobs 2023: Hurry Up! One Day Left to Apply For +40K Posts at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Link Here

India Post GDS Jobs 2023: Hurry Up! One Day Left to Apply For +40K Posts at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Link Here

India Post GDS Jobs 2023: Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Indian Post is hiring candidates.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Indian Post is hiring candidates for the posts of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) (Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevak. However, the last date to submit the application form is tomorrow, February 16, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Candidates will be given an opportunity to edit or modify their registration form between February 17 to February 19, 2023.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Registration/Application Submission Start Date: 27.01.2023 to 16.02.2023 Edit/Correction Window for Applicant: 17.02.2023 to 19.02.2023

India Post GDS Vacancy

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 40889 vacancies will be filled in different circles.

India Post GDS Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

India Post GDS Educational Qualification Here: Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS.

The applicant should have studied the local language i.e. (Name of Local language at least up to Secondary standard [as compulsory or elective subjects].

India Post GDS Salary

EMOLUMENTS: Emoluments in the form of Time Related Continuity Allowance (TRCA) plus Dearness Allowance thereon are paid to the GDS. The applicable TRCA to different categories are as under: –

You may like to read

Category TRCA Slab BPM Rs.12,000/- -29,380/- ABPM/Dak Sevak Rs.10,000/- -24,470/-

India Post GDS Selection Criteria

The applicants will be shortlisted for engagement on the basis of a system generated merit list. The Merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained/ conversion of Grades/Points to marks (as explained in sub paras- iii to ix below) in Secondary School Examination of 10th standard of approved Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals. More details, click HERE

India Post GDS Application Fee

A fee of Rs.100 is to be paid by the applicants for all posts notified in choice of Division. However, fee payment is exempted for all female applicants, SC/ST applicants, PwD applicants, and Transwomen applicants.

India Post GDS Online Application Link DIRECT LINK

How to Apply Online For India Post GDS?

The application can be submitted online only at www.indiapostgdsonline.in. Applications received from any other mode shall not be entertained.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.