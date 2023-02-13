India Post GDS Recruitment: Application Process to Fill 40889 Posts To End On THIS Date | Deets Inside
The candidates must note that they can edit their application from February 17, 2023, till February 19, 2023.
India Post GDS Recruitment: The application process for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) (Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevak) in India Post will end on February 16. The candidates who are eligible and preparing for the examination must complete the application process before the said date by visiting the official website i.e. indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
India Post GDS Recruitment: Know how to apply
For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can apply for the post:
- Go to the official website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in
- Register and proceed with the application
- Fill up the form, upload the required documents and pay the fee
- Submit and take the print for future reference.
This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 40889 posts of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) (Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevak) in India Post.
Age Limit
The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years and the maximum age of the candidates should be 40 years.
