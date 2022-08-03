India Post GDS Result 2022: India Post on Wednesday released the third list of shortlisted candidates for all the circles for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). Candidates can download their India Post GDS result 2022 from the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. “Supplimentary List III of shortlisted candidates of all circles is released,” reads the official website.Also Read - RRB NTPC CBAT Exam Date Released on rrbcdg.gov.in; Check Schedule Here

Through India Post GDS Recruitment 2022, a total of 38926 candidates will be recruited as Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevak. Below are the steps and a direct link to download the India Post GDS Selection List.

How to Download India Post GDS Result 2022?

Visit the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Shortlisted Candidates” option given under the Candidate’s Corner section.

Depending upon your region, click on the India Post GDS 2022 Result link.

link. Now click on the Supplimentary List III link.

The India Post GDS Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the India Post GDS Result 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can download the supplementary 3rd list from the link given above. The India Post has started the registration process for the engagement of 38,926 Gramin Das Sevaks (GDS)as BPM/ABPM/ Dak Sevak on May 2, 2022. For more details, check the official website of India Post.