India Post GDS Result 2022: India Post on Monday released a list of shortlisted candidates selected for the Document Verification Round for all the circles for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). Candidates can download their India Post GDS result 2022 from the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. "Shortlisted candidates list for document verification is released for all Circles," reads the official website. Candidates can download India Post GDS Selection List through the steps given below.

How to Download India Post GDS Result 2022?

Visit the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Shortlisted Candidates” option given under the Candidate’s Corner section.

Depending upon your region, click on the India Post GDS 2022 Result link.

link. The India Post GDS Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the India Post GDS Result 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.