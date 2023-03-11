Home

India Post GDS Result 2023 Declared: Steps To Check Scores at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in Here

The shortlisted candidates should get their documents verified through the Divisional Head mentioned against their names on or before March 21, 2023.

New Delhi: India Post announced the India Post GDS Result 2023 on Saturday i.e. March 11, 2023. The candidates who have registered themselves for Gramin Dak Sevak posts can check their results through the official site of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The candidates must note that the PDF files have been released for all circles.

India Post GDS Result 2023 Declared: How to check

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check their scores:

Go to the official site of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Click on Shortlisted Candidates list available for all circles on the home page.

Click on the state and a new PDF file will open.

Check the name of the candidate and other details.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

It is important to note that the shortlisted candidates should report for verification along with originals and two sets of self attested photocopies of all the relevant documents for document verification process.

