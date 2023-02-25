Home

India Post GDS Result 2023 Soon; Know How to Check Circle Wise Result at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

India Post GDS Result 2023: Once released, candidates can check the India Post GDS Result 2023 by visiting the official website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

India Post GDS Result 2023 Expected Date And Time: India Post has successfully concluded the registration process of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) (Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevak on February 16, 2023. Now, the India Post will declare the India Post GDS Result 2023 as well as the merit list for all 23 circles/regions anytime soon. Once released, candidates can check the India Post GDS Result 2023 by visiting the official website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Upon declaration of the result, the shortlisted applicants will be informed and called for document verification through SMS on his/her registered mobile number/email. Shortlisted applicants while attending the documents

verification, with the Verifying Authority, will bring original documents and two sets of self-attested photocopies for submission.

The shortlisted candidates will be allowed a total of 15 Days to submit the documents for verification, ie; the system will initially provide 10 days and thereafter a reminder for the same will be generated to submit documents in an extended period of 5 more days.

India Post GDS Result 2023 – Expected Date And Time

As per several media reports, India Post GDS Result 2023 is expected to be announced by March. However, no official statement has been released by India Post. “The Merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained/ conversion of Grades/Points to marks (as explained in sub paras- iii to ix below) in Secondary School Examination of 10th standard of approved Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals. Passing of all the subjects as per the respective approved board norms is mandatory,” reads the official notification.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD CIRCLE WISE INDIA POST GDS RESULT 2023?

Visit the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in .

. On the homepage, look for the result link.

Click on the region that you have applied for.

Your India Post GDS Result PDF for the concerned region will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

India Post GDS Job Notification PDF Direct Link

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 40889 vacancies will be filled in different circles. In case of the marks lists containing the Grades/ Points, marks will be reckoned by taking conversion of Grades and points with the

multiplication factor (9.5) against the maximum points or grade as 100. For more details, refer to the notification shared above.

