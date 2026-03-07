Home

India Post GDS Result 2026 Declared: India Post Merit List, circle-wise result result announced; direct link, know how to check

India Post GDS Result 2026 LIVE Update: India Post has announced the India Post GDS Result 2026 on its website.

India Post GDS Result 2026 LIVE Update: India Post has announced the India Post GDS Result 2026 on its website. All those candidates who have applied for the India Post Gramin Dak Sevak(GDS) can check their India Post GDS Result at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Along with the result, the merit list will also be published. A circle-wise PDF document will be released. Now the link is active, candidates can enter their credentials and access their results. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 28636 posts will be filled. It is to be noted that the India Post result was likely to be released on February 28. However, it got postponed. Now, the result link is active.

The India Post GDS merit list is out. Candidates can download the postal circle wise India Post GDS merit list PDF online.

