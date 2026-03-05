Home

India Post GDS Result 2026: India Post Merit List, circle-wise result likely soon; know how to check

India Post is all set to declare the India Post GDS Result 2026 anytime soon.

India Post GDS Result 2026 Update: India Post is all set to declare the India Post GDS Result 2026 anytime soon. Candidates can check their India Post GDS Result at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Along with the result, the merit list will also be published. A circle-wise PDF document will be released. It is to be noted that the India Post result was likely to be released on February 28. However, it got postponed. As soon as the result link is active, candidates will be able to enter their credentials and download their results. A total of 28636 posts will be filled through this examination. Although the results are expected in March, no official has confirmed it.

Visit the official website.

Look for the result link.

Enter the credentials.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Save and download for future reference.

