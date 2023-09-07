Home

Education

India Post GDS Special Drive Result 2023 Declared; Direct Link, How to Check Scores at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

India Post GDS Special Drive Result 2023 Declared; Direct Link, How to Check Scores at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Candidates can check and download the India Post GDS Special Drive Result 2023 by visiting the official website - indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

The result has been declared in an open PDF format on the NBEMS official website. (Representative image)

India Post GDS Result 2023: The India Post has declared the results for the Special Drive of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) [Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevaks] today, September 7, 2023. Candidates can check and download the India Post GDS Special Drive Result 2023 by visiting the official website – indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.”GDS Online Engagement Schedule – II (July)2023: List-I of Shortlisted Candidates Published (Except Manipur Division),” reads the official notification.

Trending Now

In this article, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check the list of shortlisted candidates. Follow the steps below.

You may like to read

India Post GDS Special Drive Result 2023

India Post GDS Special Drive Result 2023: How to Download Online?

Visit the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Under the Candidate’s corner, look for the GDS 2023 Schedule-II.”

Click on the ‘Shortlisted candidates’ section. Click on the state from the drop-down menu.

A new PDF Document will appear on the screen.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

For more details, visit the official website of India Post.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES