India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: The India Post has invited applications for the posts of Gramin Dak Sevaks in Telangana, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh postal Circle. Interested candidates who have qualified class 10th can apply for these posts by February 26, 2020, at appost.in. Notably, a total of 3679 vacancies have been notified by India Post. Candidates will be selected based on their applications submitted online.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Steps to apply online:

Step 1: Visit the official website and register yourself first. You will get a unique registration number.

Step 2: Fill in the application form

Step 3: Upload all the asked documents

Step 4: Candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS Male/Trans-man will need to make a fee payment.

Step 3: Submit the application. Take a download for a future reference

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Direct Link to Apply

https://appost.in/gdsonline/Home.aspx

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Total posts for Telangana: 1,150

For Delhi Postal Circle: 233

Andhra Pradesh Circle: 2296

Name of the post: Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS)

India Post Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Minimum Age- 18 years as on 27.01.2021 the date of notification of the vacancies.

Maximum Age- 40 years as on 27.01.2021 the date of notification of the vacancies.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Education qualification:

A candidate must possess a Secondary School Examination pass certificate, conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments. They should have qualified in Mathematics, the local language, and English. The candidate should also have knowledge of a local language.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

“Applicant of category OC/OBC/EWS Male / trans-man should pay a fee of Rs. 100/- (Rupees one hundred) for each set of five options. Candidate who requires to make the payment has to visit any Head Post Office or other identified Post Offices in India,” the official notification said.