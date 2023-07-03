IPPBL IT Officers Recruitment 2023: Registrations End Today; Apply At ippbonline.com

India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPBL) will conclude the application process for recruitment to the post of Information Technology (IT) officers today, July 3. Eligible candidates seeking recruitment are advised to immediately visit the official website ippbonline.com and apply for the vacancies. The registration process, which was started on June 13, aims to fill up 43 posts in the organisation. The registration ends at 11:59 PM tonight.The IPPBL will accept applications via online mode only.

IPPBL IT Officers Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Executive (Associate Consultant -IT): 30 posts

Executive (Consultant – IT): 10 posts

Executive (Senior Consultant-IT): 3 posts

According to the notification released by India Post Payments Bank, the contract period has been locked for three years. However, candidates can get the contract extended for a further period of two years on the basis of their performance.

IPPBL IT Officers Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

To apply for recruitment to the post of IT officer, candidates should have a Degree/ PG Diploma/ PG Degree from the recognised institute. Additionally, those seeking to register their candidature for Executive (Associate Consultant –IT) should be between 24 and 40 years of age. The age limit for those applying for Executive (Consultant – IT) and Executive (Senior Consultant-IT) is 30 to 40 years and 35 to 45 years, respectively.

IPPBL IT Officers Recruitment 2023: Selection Process And Application Fee

The India Post Payments Bank Limited IT Officer selection will be done on the basis of an interview. However, the bank may conduct an assessment, group discussion or online test in addition to the interview to select the apt candidates.

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 750 for all posts notified. Applicants from SC/ST/PwD category only have to pay an intimation fee of Rs 150.

IPPBL IT Officers Recruitment 2023: Steps To Apply