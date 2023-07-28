Home

India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2023: Apply For 132 Posts At ippbonline.com

India Post Payments Bank recruitment 2023: India Post Payments Bank is hiring 132 Executives on a contractual basis. Candidates can apply at ippbonline.com before August 16, 2023.

The selection process will be held in stages. (Representative Images)

India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2023: India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) is offering a fantastic opportunity for job seekers with 132 Executive positions available on a contractual basis. Aspiring professionals looking to grow their careers in the financial sector can apply for these vacancies by visiting the official website ippbonline.com. The deadline to apply is August 16, 2023. To be eligible for these executive roles, candidates must meet certain criteria. The age of applicants should be between 21 and 35 years as of June 1, 2023. A Bachelor’s degree in any discipline is required. Candidates with previous experience in financial product sales or operations will be given preference.

India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2023: Application Process

Visit the official website of India Post Payments Bank- ippbonline.com.

Once on the website, go to the “Careers” section.

Select “Apply Online under Recruitment of 132 Executives on Contractual Basis.”

After this, register and fill out the application form with accurate details.

Pay the fee and click on submit.

India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 100 for candidates from SC/ST/PWD categories and Rs 300 for aspirants from other categories. The application fee will not be refunded under any circumstances.

India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The selection process for these executive positions will include an online test and/or group discussion and/or personal interview. “All candidates shall submit their preferred location out of the various locations as furnished in Annexure-I, in the online application. Candidates can choose three locations of their preference in the online application. In addition to three preferential locations the candidate may also opt for the option of serving anywhere in India. Based on the marks scored in the selection process, the candidates shall be allotted preferred location subject to their successful qualification of the selection process,” a notice reads.

Change in the data already submitted in the application form is not permitted. If two or more candidates get the same score in the IPPB selection process, the place in the merit list will be decided on the basis of date of birth.

