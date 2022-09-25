Recruitment 2022: Are you looking for a job? Here’s a golden opportunity for you. Here’s a list of jobs, with an ongoing registration process. From India Post’s vacancies for Skilled Artisans positions to the BARC’s recruitment for Medical/Scientific Officer-E (Nuclear Medicine) posts, and many more — here’s a list of jobs available. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancy, application link, official website, and other details here.Also Read - UCO Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply For 10 Security Officers Posts at ucobank.com. Check Salary Here

India Post Recruitment 2022

India Post Recruitment 2022: The India Post has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Skilled Artisans (General Central Service, Group C, Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial). Interested candidates can check the detailed notification by visiting the official website at indiapost.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is October 17, 2022. For more details about Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE

Name of Post: Skilled Artisans Official Website: indiapost.gov.in. Deadline: October 17, 2022

Railway Teacher Recruitment 2022

Railway Teacher Recruitment 2022: Central Railway, Bhusawal Division is hiring candidates for the post of Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (PGT), and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) in Railway school(English medium). All interested applicants will have to appear for the walk-in interview round. The interview is scheduled to be conducted on October 04 2022 from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. For more details about Recruitment, click on the link given HERE

Name of Post: Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (PGT), and Post Graduate Teacher Official Website: cr.indianrailways.gov.in. Deadline: October 04, 2022

BHEL Recruitment 2022

BHEL Recruitment 2022: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the Engineer/Executive Trainee posts. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of BHEL at bhel.com. The last date to submit the application form is October 4. For more details about Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE

Name of Post: Engineer/Executive Trainee posts. Official Website: bhel.com Deadline: October 04, 2022

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022 Latest Update: Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) is hiring eligible male candidates to apply for Constable(Pioneer) Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted (Non-Ministerial) posts. However, the last date to register for the same has been extended. Interested candidates can apply for the positions by visiting the official website of ITBP at — recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in — till October 01, 2022. A total of 108 posts will be filled in ITBP through this recruitment drive. For more details about Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE

Name of Post: Constable(Pioneer) Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted (Non-Ministerial) posts Official Website: recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in Deadline: October 01, 2022

Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2022

Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2022: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the Non-Executives posts on fix term contract basis for a period of three years and which may be extended by a maximum of one year+ one year. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website mazagondock.in. The registration process has started on September 12. The last date to submit the application form is September 30. For more details about Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE

Name of Post: Non-Executives posts Official Website: mazagondock.in. Deadline: September 30, 2022

BARC Recruitment 2022

BARC Recruitment 2022: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Medical/Scientific Officer-E (Nuclear Medicine) and others. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of BARC at barc.gov.in. The registration process has started from September 10, 2022. The last date to submit the BARC application form is September 30, 2022. For more details about Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE