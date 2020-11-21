India Post Recruitment 2020: Indian Postal department has announced applications for 2582 posts in Northeast, Jharkhand and Punjab circles. While 1118 vacancies have been announced for Jharkhand, 948 seats for Northeast and 516 for Punjab postal circle. All those who are interested can apply for India Post Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment 2020 through Indian post official website appost.in by December 11.

Meanwhile, check important details here:

Posts: The vacancies have been announced for the posts of Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Gramin Dak Sevak under Cycle 3.

Last date of application: December 11

Eligibility: Candidates seeking to apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2020 should be Class 10th passed and must have a compulsory knowledge of local Language and studied the local language at least up to Class 10.

No written exam will he held for these posts. Selection will be done based on percentage of marks obtained in Class 10. Your higher qualification will not matter in the recruitment process. However, it is mandatory for candidates to have passed in Math, English and local language in their matric exam.

Age: The candidates should be in the bracket of 18-40 years of age as on November 12, 2020.

Salary: Branch Postmaster (BPM) will be paid Rs 12,000 to 14,500, while ABPM and GDS will be get a salary of Rs 10,000 o 12,000.