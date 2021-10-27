Rajasthan Post Office Recruitment 2021: India Post has published a notification for recruitment of postal assistant, sorting assistant, postman, and multi-tasking staff (MTS) in Rajasthan postal circle, Jaipur, under sports quota for meritorious sportspersons on its official website – indiapost.gov.in. The application process for the recruitment drive is already underway and the last date to submit the application form in the prescribed format is December 6. However, the last date to deposit the application fee at any computerized post office is November 27.Also Read - India Post Recruitment 2021: Positions Open for Assistant Manager and Technical Supervisor, Here's How to Apply

Vacancy details of Rajasthan Post Office Recruitment 2021: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 22 vacancies out of which 9 vacancies are for the post of postal assistant, 8 vacancies are for the post of postman, 5 vacancies are for the post of MTS.

India post recruitment age limit: The maximum age of candidates for the post of postal assistant, sorting assistant, the postman should be between 18 to 27. And, the age limit for the post of MTS is 18 to 27.

Salary details:

Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant – Rs. 25500 to Rs. 81100

Postman – Rs. 21700 to Rs. 69100

Multi-Tasking Staff- Rs. 18000 to Rs. 56900

Educational Qualification:

Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant – 12th class or 10+2 from a recognized university and 10+2

Postman – 12th passed. Knowledge of the local language

Multi-Tasking Staff – 10th class passed and Knowledge of the local language

Here are the Important Dates for Rajasthan Post Office Recruitment 2021

Starting Date of Application and Fee Submission – 25 October 2021

Last Date of Application – 06 December 2021

Last Date for Deposit of Application Fee – 27 November 2021

Rajasthan Postal Circle Vacancy Details

Official Notification for recruitment of Meritorious sportspersons in the Department of Posts in the cadre of Postal Assistants/Sorting Assistant, Postman & Multi Tasking Staff under: Rajasthan postal circle

Here’s How to Apply for Rajasthan Postal Circle Recruitment 2021:

All eligible candidates can apply for the openings in the prescribed format here and send the application by affixing their recent passport size photograph to “The Assistant Director (Rectt.), O/o the Chief Postmaster General, Rajasthan Circle, Sardar Patel Marg, C-Scheme, Jaipur – 302007” on or before 06 December 2021.