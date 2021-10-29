India Post Recruitment 2021: The office of the Cheif Postmaster General has issued a notification for recruitment to fill more than 200 vacancies at various posts in the Delhi Postal Circle. The vacant posts include Postal Assistant, Postman and Multi Tasking Staff positions under sports quota. As per the notification released on the official website (), this recruitment drive will fill up to 221 vacancies in the department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online via the official website – indiapost.gov.in. Candidates can submit applications via post along with their relevant documents to the AD (Recrtt.), O/o CPMG, Delhi Circle, Meghadoot Bhawan, New Delhi – 110001. The last day to apply for the posts is November 12, 2021.Also Read - Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Notification for 300 Sailor Posts Released at joinindiannavy.gov.in, Apply Now | Check Salary, Eligibility Here

Here are all the important details you need to know about the latest India Post Recruitment 2021 drive: Also Read - India Post Recruitment 2021: Various Positions Open in Rajasthan Postal Circle; Know Salary, Age Limit, Eligibility and Other Details

Vacancy details Also Read - CRPF Recruitment 2021: Salary up to Rs 85000 Per Month, Apply Now For 60 Specialist MO & GDMO Posts on crpf.gov.in

Postal Assistant – 72 Posts

Postman – 90 Posts

Multi-Tasking Staff – 59 Posts

TOTAL – 221 Posts

Salary details

Postal/Sorting Assistant – Level 4 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 25,500-81,100)

Postman – Level 3 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 21,700-69,100)

MTS – Level 1 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 18,000-56,900)

Selection and eligibility criteria

Candidates should have cleared CMA Intermediate Examination conducted by Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) with a minimum of 60% marks. Candidates will be selected on basis of merit, no exam needed.

Age limit