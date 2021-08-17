India Post Recruitment 2021: India’s national postal service agency India Post has invited applications for 2,357 vacancies to several posts in the West Bengal circle. However, interested candidates must note that the last date to apply is in two days, i.e., 19 August 2021. Candidates can apply for the India Post Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment (GDS) 2021 on the official website of India Post – appost.in.Also Read - DSE Odisha Recruitment 2021: Over 4,600 Vacancies For Teachers Notified; Here's How to Apply Online at dseodisha.in

The India Post Recruitment 2021 is being conducted under Cycle 3 for the post of Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak. There is no examination for the recruitment drive. Candidates will be selected based on the eligibility criteria.

India Post Recruitment 2-21: Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Vacancy, Salary and other details

BPM/ ABPM/ Dak Sevaks- 2357 Posts

Educational qualification:

Candidates must have passed Secondary School Examination certificate of 10th standard qualifying in Mathematics, local language and English conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India.

Payscale:

Minimum TRCA for 4 Hours/Level 1 in TRCA Slab

BPM – Rs.12,000/- ABPM/Dak Sevak – Rs. 10,000/-

Minimum TRCA for 5 Hours/Level 2 in TRCA Slab

BPM – Rs.14,500/- ABPM/Dak Sevak – Rs. 12,000/-

Age limit:

18 to 40 years (Age relaxation for reserved category as per govt. norm and there will no age relaxation for EWS Category)