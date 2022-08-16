India Post Recruitment 2022: India Post has invited applications from eligible Indian citizens to apply for the postman, mail guards, and other posts. Interested candidates can download the recruitment notification from the India Post website indiapost.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 98,083 posts will be filled in the organization. It is to be noted that the government has sanctioned vacant posts in 23 circles across the country. Candidates can check the education qualification, selection process, age limit, and other details here.Also Read - GAIL Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 1.38 Lakh Per Month, Apply For 282 Non-Executive Posts at gailonline.com

India Post Recruitment 2022 Vacancy

Postman: 59099 posts Mailguard: 1445 posts Multi-Tasking(MTS): 37539 posts

Name of the Circle and Name of the Post

Name of the post: Postman

AP Circle: 2289 posts

Assam: 934 posts

Bihar Circle: 1851 posts

Chhattisgarh Circle: 613 posts

Delhi Circle: 2903 posts

Gujarat Circle: 4524 posts

Haryana Circle: 1043 posts

H.P. Circle: 423 posts

J &K Circle: 395 posts

Jharkhand Circle: 889 posts

Karnataka Circle: 3887 posts

Kerala Circle: 2930 posts

M.P. Circle: 2062 posts

Maharashtra Circle: 9884 posts

NE Circle: 581 posts

Odisha Circle: 1352 posts

Punjab Circle: 1824 posts

Rajasthan Circle: 2135 posts

Tamil Nadu Circle: 6130 posts

Telangana Circle: 1553 posts

Uttarakhand Circle: 674 posts

U.P. Circle: 4992 posts

West Bengal Circle: 5231 posts

Name of the post: Mailguard

AP Circle: 108 posts

Assam: 73 posts

Bihar Circle: 95 posts

Chhattisgarh Circle: 16 posts

Delhi Circle: 20 posts

Gujarat Circle: 74 posts

Haryana Circle: 24 posts

H.P. Circle: 07 posts

J &K Circle: 0 posts

Jharkhand Circle: 14 posts

Karnataka Circle: 90posts

Kerala Circle: 74 posts

M.P. Circle: 52 posts

Maharashtra Circle: 147 posts

NE Circle: 0 posts

Odisha Circle: 70 posts

Punjab Circle: 29 posts

Rajasthan Circle: 63 posts

Tamil Nadu Circle: 128 posts

Telangana Circle: 82 posts

Uttarakhand Circle: 08 posts

U.P. Circle: 116 posts

West Bengal Circle: 155 posts

Name of the post: MTS

AP Circle: 1166 posts

Assam: 747 posts

Bihar Circle: 1956 posts

Chhattisgarh Circle: 346 posts

Delhi Circle: 2667 posts

Gujarat Circle: 2530 posts

Haryana Circle: 818 posts

H.P. Circle: 383 posts

J &K Circle: 401 posts

Jharkhand Circle: 600 posts

Karnataka Circle: 1754 posts

Kerala Circle: 1424 posts

M.P. Circle: 1268 posts

Maharashtra Circle: 5478 posts

NE Circle: 358 posts

Odisha Circle: 881 posts

Punjab Circle: 1178 posts

Rajasthan Circle: 1336 posts

Tamil Nadu Circle: 3361 posts

Telangana Circle: 878 posts

Uttarakhand Circle: 399 posts

U.P. Circle: 3911 posts

West Bengal Circle: 3744 posts

India Post Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates planning to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, and selection procedure through the official notification shared below.

India Post Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

To apply for the post, a candidate must be between 18 to 32 years of age.