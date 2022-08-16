India Post Recruitment 2022: India Post has invited applications from eligible Indian citizens to apply for the postman, mail guards, and other posts. Interested candidates can download the recruitment notification from the India Post website indiapost.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 98,083 posts will be filled in the organization. It is to be noted that the government has sanctioned vacant posts in 23 circles across the country. Candidates can check the education qualification, selection process, age limit, and other details here.Also Read - GAIL Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 1.38 Lakh Per Month, Apply For 282 Non-Executive Posts at gailonline.com
India Post Recruitment 2022 Vacancy
- Postman: 59099 posts
- Mailguard: 1445 posts
- Multi-Tasking(MTS): 37539 posts
Name of the Circle and Name of the Post
Name of the post: Postman
- AP Circle: 2289 posts
- Assam: 934 posts
- Bihar Circle: 1851 posts
- Chhattisgarh Circle: 613 posts
- Delhi Circle: 2903 posts
- Gujarat Circle: 4524 posts
- Haryana Circle: 1043 posts
- H.P. Circle: 423 posts
- J &K Circle: 395 posts
- Jharkhand Circle: 889 posts
- Karnataka Circle: 3887 posts
- Kerala Circle: 2930 posts
- M.P. Circle: 2062 posts
- Maharashtra Circle: 9884 posts
- NE Circle: 581 posts
- Odisha Circle: 1352 posts
- Punjab Circle: 1824 posts
- Rajasthan Circle: 2135 posts
- Tamil Nadu Circle: 6130 posts
- Telangana Circle: 1553 posts
- Uttarakhand Circle: 674 posts
- U.P. Circle: 4992 posts
- West Bengal Circle: 5231 posts
Name of the post: Mailguard
- AP Circle: 108 posts
- Assam: 73 posts
- Bihar Circle: 95 posts
- Chhattisgarh Circle: 16 posts
- Delhi Circle: 20 posts
- Gujarat Circle: 74 posts
- Haryana Circle: 24 posts
- H.P. Circle: 07 posts
- J &K Circle: 0 posts
- Jharkhand Circle: 14 posts
- Karnataka Circle: 90posts
- Kerala Circle: 74 posts
- M.P. Circle: 52 posts
- Maharashtra Circle: 147 posts
- NE Circle: 0 posts
- Odisha Circle: 70 posts
- Punjab Circle: 29 posts
- Rajasthan Circle: 63 posts
- Tamil Nadu Circle: 128 posts
- Telangana Circle: 82 posts
- Uttarakhand Circle: 08 posts
- U.P. Circle: 116 posts
- West Bengal Circle: 155 posts
Name of the post: MTS
- AP Circle: 1166 posts
- Assam: 747 posts
- Bihar Circle: 1956 posts
- Chhattisgarh Circle: 346 posts
- Delhi Circle: 2667 posts
- Gujarat Circle: 2530 posts
- Haryana Circle: 818 posts
- H.P. Circle: 383 posts
- J &K Circle: 401 posts
- Jharkhand Circle: 600 posts
- Karnataka Circle: 1754 posts
- Kerala Circle: 1424 posts
- M.P. Circle: 1268 posts
- Maharashtra Circle: 5478 posts
- NE Circle: 358 posts
- Odisha Circle: 881 posts
- Punjab Circle: 1178 posts
- Rajasthan Circle: 1336 posts
- Tamil Nadu Circle: 3361 posts
- Telangana Circle: 878 posts
- Uttarakhand Circle: 399 posts
- U.P. Circle: 3911 posts
- West Bengal Circle: 3744 posts
India Post Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates planning to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, and selection procedure through the official notification shared below.
India Post Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
To apply for the post, a candidate must be between 18 to 32 years of age.
India Post GDS Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?
Interested candidates can apply online through the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.