India Post Recruitment 2022: Apply for These Posts at dopsportsrecruitment.in | Check Details Here

The department is conducting a recruitment drive to fill 188 vacancies of Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Postman/Mail guard, Multi-Tasking Staff.

India Post Job Alert: The Department of Posts has issued notification inviting applications for 188 vacancies of Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Postman/Mail guard, Multi-Tasking Staff. Candidates who are interested in the post can apply online at dopsportsrecruitment.in. The candidates must also note that the application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is November 22.

The applicants must note that their age should be between 18 to 25 years. However, for the MTS the upper age limit is 18 to 27 years.

The application fee is ₹100. Women candidates, Transgender candidates, SC/ST, PwBD, Ex-serviceman candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.

Direct link to apply

India Post Recruitment: How to apply

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can apply for the post:

Visit the official website at dopsportsrecruitment.in

Click on the application tab

Fill the application form

Submit fee and take print out for future reference.