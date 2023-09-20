Home

Education

India Post Recruitment 2023: Check Posts, Salary, Age, Qualification and Other Details Here

India Post Recruitment 2023: Check Posts, Salary, Age, Qualification and Other Details Here

The India Post is inviting applications for the post of Motor Vehicle Mechanic (Skilled Artisan Grade-III) under MMS Bhopal and MMS Indore Division.

INDIA POST RECRUITMENT 2023: MONTHLY SALARY UP TO 63200, CHECK POST, VACANCIES, AGE, QUALIFICATION

India Post Recruitment 2023: The India Post is inviting applications for the post of Motor Vehicle Mechanic (Skilled Artisan Grade-III) under MMS Bhopal and MMS Indore Division. According to the official notification released by India Post, there are 03 vacancies open for the above-mentioned post. In accordance with the official notification of India Post Recruitment 2023, the selected candidates will be given a monthly salary of Rs.19900 to Rs.63200 on Level-2 in the pay matrix as per the 7th CPC.

Trending Now

The selected candidates would be paid a monthly salary on Level 2 in the pay matrix as per the 7th CPC. The minimum age limit is 18 years and the maximum age limit is 30 years to apply for the given post.

You may like to read

India Post Recruitment 2023: Here Are the Same Important Details

Vacancies: There are 03 vacancies open for the above mentioned post

Salary: The selected candidates will be given a monthly salary of Rs.19900 to Rs.63200 on Level-2 in the pay matrix as per the 7th CPC.

Age Limit: The minimum age limit is 18 years and the maximum age limit is 30 years to apply for the given post.

Education Qualification: In accordance with the official notification of India Post Recruitment 2023, the candidate must have a certificate in the respective trade from any Technical Institution recognized and 8th Passed.

Qualification for India Post Recruitment 2023:

According to the official notification of India Post Recruitment 2023, the essential qualification is mentioned below-

Candidate should have a certificate in the respective trade from any Technical Institution recognized by the Govt. OR VIII Std.

Passed with experience of one year in the respective trade.

The candidate who applied for the post of Motor Vehicle Mechanic should possess a valid Driving License (HMV) to drive any vehicle in service in order to test it.

Application Fee for India Post Recruitment 2023:

The application fee is Rs.100. The shortlisted candidates have to pay Rs.400 as an examination fee in the form of an IPO or UCR receipt after receipt of call letters. The SC/ST and Women candidates are exempted from the payment of the examination fee.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES