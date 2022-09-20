India Post Recruitment 2022: The India Post has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Skilled Artisans (General Central Service, Group C, Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial). Interested candidates can check the detailed notification by visiting the official website at indiapost.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is October 17, 2022. A total of 07 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, application forms, and other details here.Also Read - Coal India Recruitment 2022: Apply For 108 Posts at coalindia.in From Sept 29. Check Salary Here

India Post Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Last Date for Receipt of Application: October 17, 2022, up to 17:00 hrs

India Post Vacancy Details

Skilled Artisans (General Central Service, Group C, Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial): 07 posts

Check Trade Wise Vacancy

M.V.Mechanic(Skilled): 01 Post

M.V. Electrician(Skilled): 02 Post

Painter (Skilled): 1 Post

Welder (Skilled): 01 post

Carpenter (Skilled): 02 post

India Post Eligibility Criteria: Check Education Qualification Here

A certificate in the respective trade from any Technical Institution recognized by Govt. OR VIII Std passed with experience of one year in the respective trade.

Candidate who applies for the trade of M.V Mechanic should possess a valid Driving Licence (HMV) to drive any vehicle in service in order to test it.

Check Salary

Scale of Pay For Skilled Artisans: Rs. 19900 to Rs. 63200(LEVEL 2 in the Pay Matrix As Per the 7TH CPC)+ Admissible allowances

India Post Selection Procedure

Selection of the Skilled Artisans shall be made from amongst the candidates possessing the requisite qualifications, by means of a competitive trade test on the basis of the syllabus in the respective trade. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the recruitment notification shared below.

Direct Link: Download India Post Recruitment Notification

A separate application should be sent for each trade in a separate envelope if applied for “and more than one trade. The candidate should subscribe on the envelope & application specifically as “Application for the post of Skilled Artisan in trade…………..” and should be addressed to “The Manager, Mail Motor Service, CTO compound, Tallakulam, Madurai-625002” and should be sent through Speed post / Registered post only.