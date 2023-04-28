Home

India Post Skilled Artisans Recruitment 2023: Class 8th Pass Can Apply For 10 Posts. Details Inside

India Post Skilled Artisans Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at indiapost.gov.in.

India Post Recruitment 2023: India Post is hiring candidates for the post of Skilled Artisans(General Central Service, Group-C, Non-Gazetted, Non- Ministerial). Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at indiapost.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is May 13, 2023. A total of 10 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. One can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.

India Post Skilled Artisans Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

LAST DATE FOR RECEIPT OF APPLICATION :L on or before 13.05.2023 by 17.00 Hours

India Post Skilled Artisans Vacancy

Name of the posts and number of vacancies here

Mechanic (Motor Vehicle): 3 posts

Motor Vehicle Electrician: 02 posts

Welder: 1 post

Tyreman: 1 post

Tinsmith: 1 post

Painter: 1 post

Blacksmith: 1 post

India Post Skilled Artisans Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

A certificate in the respective trade from any Technical Institution recognized by the Govt. OR VIll Std. passed with experience of one year in the respective trade. Candidate who applies for the post of Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) should possess a valid Driving Licence to drive Heavy Vehicles.

India Post Skilled Artisans Salary

SCALE OF PAY FOR SKILLEDARTISANS : Rs.19900/-(Level 2 in the pay Matrix as per 7th cpc)

India Post Skilled Artisans Selection Process

Selection of Skilled Artisans shall be made from, amongst the candidates possessing the requisite qualifications and valid driving licence [only for Mechanic (MV)] by means of Competitive Trade Test. The date and venue of the test with syllabus will be intimated sepa,rately to the eligible candidates at their correspondence address. No intimation will be sent in respect ®f other applicants who are not eligible.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below.

India Post Skilled Artisans Jobs 2023: How to Apply?

The separate application should be sent for each trade in separate envelope if applied for more than one trade and the candidate should superscribe the post applied with trade on the envelope & application should be addressed to `THE SENIOR MANAGER, MAIL MOTOR SERVICE,134-A, SUDAM KALU AHIRE MARG, WORLl, MUMBA1400018 and should be sent through Speed Post/Registered Post only.

