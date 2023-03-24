Home

Education

India Post Staff Car Driver Recruitment 2023: 10th Pass Can Apply For 58 Posts. Details Inside

India Post Staff Car Driver Recruitment 2023: 10th Pass Can Apply For 58 Posts. Details Inside

India Post Staff Car Driver Recruitment 2023 Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of India Post at www.indiapost.gov.in.

India Post Staff Car Driver Recruitment 2023: India Post is hiring candidates for the post of Staff Car Driver (ordinary grade) under direct recruitment in Tamilnadu Circle. A total of 58 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date to submit the application form is March 31, 2023. One can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.

India Post Staff Car Driver Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Last Date to apply: March 31, 2023

India Post Staff Car Driver Vacancy

Staff Car Driver: 58

India Post Staff Car Driver Educational Qualification here

Possession Of a valid driving license for light and heavy motor vehicles. Knowledge of Motor Mechanism (The candidate should be able to remove minor defects in vehicle) Experience of driving light and heavy motor vehicles for at least three years. Pass in 10th Standard from a recognized board or institute.

India Post Staff Car Driver Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below.

You may like to read

India Post Staff Car Driver Job Notification PDF – direct link

India Post Staff Car Driver Job 2023: How to Apply?

Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of India Post at www.indiapost.gov.in.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.