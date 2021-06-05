IAF AFCAT-2 Recruitment 2021: The Indian Air Force has opened the recruitment cycle and invited applications for the course under the Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch, and Permanent Commission (PC) and SSC in Ground Duty Branches. Interested applicants can also register online for the grant of PC/SSC for the NCC Special Entry Scheme (Flying Branch) as well as for the Meteorology department. The recruitment will be conducted through Air Force Common Admission Test, AFCAT-2 for the various posts. Also Read - Tahir Raj Bhasin on Spending Pandemic in Manali, Importance of Vaccine, Working in Chhichhore And More

Interested candidates must apply to the preferred course(s) latest by June 30. The detailed notification regarding the same is available on the official website – https://careerindianairforce.cdac.in or https://afcat.cdac.in.

All interested candidates must go through the notification thoroughly before filling up the application form. A total of 334 vacancies have been released this time. The courses will begin in July 2022.

Air Force Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria (Qualification, Age Limit, Salary etc)

Educational Qualification

For Flying Branch – A minimum of 50% marks each in Maths and Physics at 10+2 level, and (a) Graduation with minimum three years degree course in any discipline from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent, OR (b) BE/B Tech degree (Four years course) from a recognised University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent.

Ground Duty (Technical) Branch – Aeronautical Engineering (Electronics) {AE(L)} – Candidates require a minimum of 50% marks each in Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level and a minimum 4 years degree in Engineering/Technology from a recognized University with Graduation/ Integrated Post Graduate qualification needed.

Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branch – Candidates should have 10+2 with Graduation from a recognized university with minimum 60% marks.

Age Limit

For Flying Branch, the upper age limit is relaxable to 26 years. For Ground Duty, the age limit should be 20-26 years.

Application Fee

Candidates have to pay ₹250/- (No Fee for NCC Special Admission) for the registration.

Salary

Flight cadets will receive a fixed stipend of ₹56,100 per month during one year of training.

Pay as per Defence Matrix – ₹56100 – ₹177500