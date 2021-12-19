IAF Group C Recruitment 2021: The Indian Air Force (IAF), HQ Training Command, has invited applications to fill 5 vacancies for the Group C posts under Air Officer Commanding AF Bidar and Commandant Air Force Academy Hyderabad. Note, candidates can apply offline within 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in ’Employment News/ Rozgar Samachar. The applicants can send their applications to the concerned Stations/ Units within 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in Employment News/ Rozgar Samachar.Also Read - ICAR IARI Recruitment 2021: Notification Released For 641 Technician Posts on iari.res.in, Class 10 Pass Outs Can Apply

Total Posts: 5

Cook OG, Air Officer Commanding AF Bidar: 2

Cook OG, Commandant Air Force Academy Hyderabad: 3

IAF Group C Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

The candidates applying for the above posts must have passed Matriculation, Class 10th from a recognized board with a certificate or diploma in catering 1-year experience in the trade.

Age Limit

Candidates applying for the above posts must note that the maximum age limit is 25 years whereas the minimum age limit is 18 years. Note, there are certain age relaxations in the upper age limit for reserved categories as per government rules.

Selection Process

All applications will be scrutinized in terms of age limits, minimum qualifications, documents, and certificates. Thereafter eligible candidates will be issued a call letter for a written test. The eligible candidates will be required to appear for a written test. The written test will be based on the minimum education qualification.

Click HERE: IAF Group C Recruitment 2021 Detailed Notification