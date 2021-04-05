Indian Air Force Group C Recruitment 2021: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has invited applications from candidates for Group C Civilian posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these vacancies by visiting the official site of Indian Air Force — indianairforce.nic.in. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 1,515 Group C Civilian posts at the various Air Force Stations/Units. Also Read - UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Over 5,000 Vacancies at UP Anganwadis For Various Posts, Apply Soon

The last date to apply for Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021 is 30 days from the date of publication of advertisement. Check eligibility, selection process and other details below.

Indian Air Force Group C Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Western Air Command Unit – 362 Posts

Southern Air Command Unit – 28 Posts

Eastern Air Command Units – 132 Posts

Central Air Command Units – 116 Posts

Maintenance Command Units – 479 Posts

Training Command Unit – 407 Posts

Indian Air Force Group C Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the detailed notification on the official website. The age of the candidate should be between 18 to 25 years.

Indian Air Force Group C Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test which will consist of will consist of (i) General Intelligence and Reasoning (ii) Numerical Aptitude (iii) General English (iv) General Awareness. The question cum answer paper will be English and Hindi. The requisite number of candidates will be shortlisted and called for skill/physical/practical test wherever applicable based on merit/category in the written test.

Other Details

To avoid the risk of COVID-19 infection, candidates are advised to follow all instructions/guidelines issued by the central and state government for its prevention from time to time. At the time of entrance, any candidate showing signs of any illness, may not be allowed for the test considering the safety of other persons.