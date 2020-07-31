New Delhi: The STAR exam is expected to be conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in the third week of August. The IAF said, in a notification, said,”STAR 01/2020 examination is tentatively planned in the third week of Aug 2020. Further, updates will be available on CASB web portal (https://airmenselection.cdac.in). Candidates are required to see the web portal regularly.” Also Read - Air Force Gets New Wing as 5 Rafale Jets Arrive at Ambala Airbase From France, Rajnath Says ‘Beginning of New Era’

Students are this requested to keep a tab on the official website in case there is an update on the exam. Also Read - History is Being Created, Says Haryana Minister as Ambala Waits For Five Rafale Jets to Arrive

The candidates are selcted for the following roles through this exam: Airmen in group ‘X’ trades (except education instructor trade), airmen in group ‘Y’ trades except auto mobile technician, Indian Air Force (police), Indian Air Force (security), musician trades. Also Read - IAF Chief Bhadauria to Receive First Squadron of 5 Rafale Jets Today, Security Tightened Around Ambala Airbase

In light of the fake circular being circulated on social nedia, the IAF went on to clarify that,”It has come to our notice that some of the candidates called for enrolment for Intake 02/2020 have received email from some fake email ID stating postponement of enrolment dates, which is not correct.”

“Candidates are advised to disregard any such fake emails and report for enrolment as per the date, time and place mentioned in their e-call letter/ Enrolment list published on 09 June 2020. It is reiterated that enrolment for Airmen Intake 02/2020 would be done as per the original plan mentioned in the e-call letters of the candidates,” the notice read.