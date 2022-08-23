Indian Army 10+2 TES 48 Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Only those candidates who have passed 10+2 Examination or its equivalent with aminimum aggregate of 60% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics from recognized education boards are eligible to apply for this entry. Eligibility condition for calculating PCM percentage of various state /central boards will be based on marks obtained in Class XII only. Candidate must have appeared in JEE (Mains) 2022. Also Read - TN TRB Recruitment Notification Out For 155 Posts; Registration to Begin Soon at trb.tn.nic.in

Indian Army 10+2 TES 48 Selection Procedure

Candidates who want to apply for the positions mentioned above can check the education qualification, age limit, and selection procedure from the link given below. Also Read - BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1312 Posts at rectt.bsf.gov.in; Salary Up to Rs 81,100

How to Apply Online?