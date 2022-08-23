Indian Army 10+2 TES 48 Recruitment 2022: The Indian Army has invited online applications from unmarried male candidates for recruitment to the post of Technical Entry Scheme (TES) 10+2 Entry Scheme-48. Eligible candidates can apply online for the entry scheme by visiting the official website of the Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in. The registration process has started from August 22, 2022. Candidates will be allowed to submit the application form till September 21, 2022. A total of 90 vacant posts will be filled. The Vacancies are provisional and can be changed depending on the training capacity at the Training Academy for this course.Also Read - NIT Kurukshetra Recruitment 2022: Apply For 99 Posts at nitkkr.ac.in| Check Salary, Application Link Here

Indian Army 10+2 TES 48 2022 Important Dates

  • The online application begins: August 22, 2022
  • The online application ends: September 21, 2022

Indian Army 10+2 TES 48 Vacancy Details

  • 10+2 Technical Entry Scheme (TES) 48 Course: 90 Vacancies

Indian Army 10+2 TES 48 Salary

  • Lieutenant: Level 10 Rs 56,100-1,77,500
  • Captain: Level 10B Rs 61,300-1,93,900
  • Major: Level 11 Rs 69,400-2,07,200
  • Lieutenant Colonel: Level 12A Rs 1,21,200-2,12,400
  • Colonel Level 13  Rs 1,30,600-2,15,900
  • Brigadier Level 13A  Rs 1,39,600-2,17,600
  • Major General Level 14 Rs 1,44,200-2,18,200
  • Lieutenant General HAG Scale Level 15 Rs 1,82,200- 2,24,100
  • Lieutenant General HAG + Scale Level 16 Rs 2,05,400-2,24,400
  • VCOAS/Army Cdr/Lieutenant General (NFSG) Level 17  Rs 2,25,000/- (fixed)
  • COAS Level 18 Rs 2,50,000/-(fixed)

Direct Link: Indian Army 10+2 TES 48 Application Link

Indian Army 10+2 TES 48 Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Only those candidates who have passed 10+2 Examination or its equivalent with aminimum aggregate of 60% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics from recognized education boards are eligible to apply for this entry. Eligibility condition for calculating PCM percentage of various state /central boards will be based on marks obtained in Class XII only. Candidate must have appeared in JEE (Mains) 2022. Also Read - TN TRB Recruitment Notification Out For 155 Posts; Registration to Begin Soon at trb.tn.nic.in

Indian Army 10+2 TES 48 Selection Procedure

Candidates who want to apply for the positions mentioned above can check the education qualification, age limit, and selection procedure from the link given below. Also Read - BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1312 Posts at rectt.bsf.gov.in; Salary Up to Rs 81,100

Direct Link: Indian Army 10+2 TES 48 Recruitment Notification

How to Apply Online?

  • Visit the official website joinindianarmy.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on “apply online”
  • Apply for the TES-48 entry scheme
  • Now fill up the application form.
  • Upload the documents, if required.
  • Pay the application fee and submit the form.
  • Download the form and take a printout of it for future reference.