The Indian Army has invited applications from candidates to apply for the Religious Teachers post. The candidates who are eligible and interested in the post can visit the official site of the Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in. The recruitment will be of Religious Teachers in the Indian Army as Junior Commissioned Officers for RRT 91, 92, 93, 94 & 95 courses.

The candidates must note that the last date to apply for the post is till February 9, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 194 posts in the organization.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned all the important dates below:

Opening date of application: January 11, 2021

Closing date of application: February 9, 2021

Date of written exam: June 27, 2021

Candidates who will qualify the written exam will be enrolled as JCO (RT) and will undergo 06 weeks of Basic Training at BEG and Centre, Kirkee followed by 11 weeks of training specific to religious denominations as applied by the candidates at the Institute of National Integration (INI), Pune.

Educational Qualification

The minimum educational qualification for appointment to this special list of Junior Commissioned Officers (Religious Teacher) will be a Graduate in any discipline from a recognized university.

Candidates would not below 25 years of age and not above 34 years of age on 01 Oct 2021 (i.e. candidates born between 01 Oct 1987 and 30 Sep 1996 inclusive of both dates).