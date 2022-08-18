Gurugram: In a bid to recruit a number of Agniveers to the Indian Army under the newly launched Agnipath scheme, a recruitment rally will be organised in Haryana’s Ambala from October 25 to November 11 at Army Recruitment Headquarters and Kharga Stadium in Ambala Cantt.Also Read - Agniveer Recruitment Rally For Female Candidates to Begin From Nov 1. Read Here
Check Details on Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2022:
- Youths from six districts — Ambala, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar and Panchkula — and Union Territory of Chandigarh will be able to participate in this Agniveer recruitment rally.
- According to the recruitment rules, sons of serving or retired officers and Sainik Veer Naris will be given relaxation in height, weight, and chest and 20 per cent bonus marks will be given on passing the examination.
- Bonus points will also be given to the winners of the Khelo India Youth Games and All India School Games Federation.
- Recruitment will be held for posts of Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Clerk, Storekeeper (Technical), Agniveer (Technical), and Agniveer Tradesman, Recruitment Director.