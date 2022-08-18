Gurugram: In a bid to recruit a number of Agniveers to the Indian Army under the newly launched Agnipath scheme, a recruitment rally will be organised in Haryana’s Ambala from October 25 to November 11 at Army Recruitment Headquarters and Kharga Stadium in Ambala Cantt.Also Read - Agniveer Recruitment Rally For Female Candidates to Begin From Nov 1. Read Here

Check Details on Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2022: